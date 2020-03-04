‘Red Alert’ promotion: Infielder Robertson gets mid-March callup to aid Cardinals depth

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On Saturday night, around 5 p.m. by his watch, Kramer Robertson was at his Waco, Texas, home readying to go to a Baylor basketball game. He had primo seats, courtside, right behind the reigning NCAA national champs’ bench. He’s got a hookup.That’s when his phone rang, better late than never.He would never get to his mom’s game.Robertson, the son of Baylor basketball coach Kim Mulkey, spent the next few hours packing “for the next six months, right” and readying for a 3 a.m. drive to Dallas to be there for the first flight to Florida. Ten days into games and more than two weeks into spring training, he got the call from the Cardinals to report to major-league spring training. Like now.Already sporting one of the largest rosters they’ve ever had for spring training, the Cardinals called on Robertson as a reinforcement this past week because of injuries to infielders Yairo Munoz (hamstring) and Brad Miller (back). Munoz likely has a torn hamstring and is going to miss a month or more, and while Miller is expected back after Friday’s off day, the Cardinals had a handful of games and a split-squad doubleheader Thursday to cover. Enter Robertson – a March callup.Manager Mika Shildt described Robertson as on “red alert” – no apparent Redbird pun intended – and also noted that he met the prerequisite for a midspring promotion because he “answered his phone.”“I was hoping to get it at the beginning,” Robertson said. “But I just control what I can control, worry about what I can control. I have the opportunity now, and I’m thankful for it, and I’m eager to learn from these guys for as long as I can be here.”Robertson, 25, spent the past season split between Class AA and Class AAA. The Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in 2017, Robertson hit .231/.360/.365 and had an overall OPS of .724. He hit 11 homers and had 27 extra-base hits, but the bulk of his production came via his eye for the strike zone, and his willingness to take the walks offered. Often batting lower in the Redbirds and S-Cards orders, Robertson had 66 walks in 123 games. At Memphis, where he played 66 games in 2019, he had almost as many walks (39) as he had hits (44) – and that was at a level where the pitchers show accelerated command before they head to the majors.All that time on base allowed Robertson opportunity to steal a handful, and he snagged 12 in Triple-A, but went 14-for-24 on steals overall.Back in Waco, Robertson, a product of LSU’s baseball program, was ramping up his baseball activity. He had planned to report to Jupiter, Fla., for minor-league camp on March 11 and ready for the first official workout on March 13. When he learned he wasn’t getting a non-roster invite to the Cardinals’ major-league camp – few non-roster infielders did – Robertson reverse-engineered his winter to be ready for games on March 19.When he got the call before the Baylor Bears’ 83-58 victory against Kansas State, Robertson had yet to face live pitching.Within 48 hours he was in a Grapefruit League game.It doesn’t matter when that call comes.It’s that it comes at all.Robertson woke up to his alarm, made his flight, went through a physical on Sunday, and was in big-league camp Monday, though not in the big-league clubhouse. That place is packed. No room. He was setup in the back of the facility, one of the few players in the minor-league clubhouse. Hanging in his locker was a No. 3, a number not issued on the big-league side of the campus this season but his from the minors. After going through drills Monday, he dressed for the game that afternoon – and got in for a late at-bat. Had to get up to speed quickly.“So,” he said. “Then it was 99 mph.”First look at a pitcher this spring.“Slider, slider,” he recalled. “Then 98, 99, sit down.”Still, better than sitting back at home.No matter how good the seats are.

