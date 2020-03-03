Recreational pot sales begin at second Metro East dispensary

1 of 3

Customers for recreational marijuana line up for identification checks on Monday, March 2, 2020, before entering the retail area at The Green Solution marijuana dispensary in Sauget. While the dispensary opened long ago for medical marijuana customers, Monday was the first day it was open to recreational users. That makes it the second area dispensary to offer recreational pot. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Josh Callahan, returns his identification to his wallet Monday as Christy Kicklighter instructs him how to enter the retail area at The Green Solution marijuana dispensary in Sauget. Callahan was buying as a recreational customer; the location also sells medical marijuana.

Josh Callahan, returns returns a recreational pot menu before entering the retail area on Monday, March 2, 2020, as Christy Kicklighter greets customers at The Green Solution marijuana dispensary in Sauget. Callahan was buying as a recreational customer. While the dispensary opened long ago for medical marijuana customers, Monday was the first day it was open to recreational users. That makes it the second area dispensary to offer recreational pot. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

SAUGET — Colleen McQuade’s phone rang nearly every minute Tuesday with callers asking if the marijuana dispensary near the Gateway Grizzlies’ ballpark had started selling pot to recreational users.For weeks, the answer had been no, said McQuade, with Jushi Holdings Inc., a marijuana company that bought the dispensary in February, shortly after it became one of two Metro East marijuana dispensaries authorized to sell recreational pot. On Tuesday, the answer was finally yes.”I think I’ve gotten a thousand phone calls today,” McQuade said. “But it feels good to make someone’s day over and over again.” The dispensary at 2021 Goose Lake Road near GCS Ballpark, home to the semi-pro baseball team the Gateway Grizzlies, bustled Tuesday afternoon with about three dozen customers who had heard about the recreational pot sales only hours earlier.The sales in Sauget could help relieve demand on Illinois Supply & Provisions, a dispensary in Collinsville that until Tuesday was the only other shop for legal recreational pot. Illinois in January became the second state in the Midwest to legalize marijuana, after Michigan. In the first month, dispensaries across Illinois sold nearly $40 million in recreational pot, generating $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue, plus $3.1 million in retail sales tax revenue.The Green Solution and Supply & Provisions were among 52 medical marijuana dispensaries Illinois authorized in 2015. Illinois regulators are now licensing the same medical marijuana dispensaries to sell pot to recreational users. The state will begin receiving and processing applications to open new dispensaries on March 15.Jushi Holdings, which bought The Green Solution dispensary in Sauget and a second location in Normal, Illinois, has applied to open another dispensary in Sauget, said Erich Mauff, Jushi’s founder.The company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, operates dispensaries in multiple states under the Beyond/Hello brand. All three of its Illinois dispensaries will change their names to fit the brand, Mauff said. “We want to be known as good servants for the area, with quality products at a good price,” Mauff said as he oversaw a “soft opening” at The Green Solution in Sauget.The dispensary will open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, offering both marijuana and marijuana-infused products. Tyree Finley, 30, was one of about two dozen customers at the dispensary Tuesday. It was his first time buying marijuana at a dispensary, he said.He had tried to visit Supply & Provisions in Collinsville, but the lines were too long, he said. “It’s been a long wait,” Finley said. “But it feels weird because you can do something legal that was once illegal — I still feel like I’m going to get stopped by the police.” Finley said he planned enjoy his purchase at home.”I’m going to sit on my porch, in my lawn chair, and relax my mind,” he said. “Maybe turn on some music and play some NBA 2K.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Proceeds from the sale, approved by the board of directors at a meeting Wednesday, will go to a fund setup to pay for Girl Scouts to organize their own activities, CEO Loretta Graham, said in a news release Thursday.

Wastewater and flooding are a constant for these residents, who watch as their homes deteriorate while public officials offer only temporary fixes.

Costello, the son of former U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello, was named acting director on Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Dispensaries across the state sold nearly $40 million in recreational pot last month.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old southern Illinois girl are suing local school officials, alleging that their daughter wa…

Trinity Catholic High School in Spanish Lake announced it was suspending its cheer program after East St. Louis earlier took the same step.

First responders had to cut a hole in the grain bin to get to the Taylorville man.

Born on leap day in 1912, he died 100 years later to the day.