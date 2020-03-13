Going Out in London Discover

Record Store Day is among the latest high-profile music events to be postponed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The worldwide event series, which celebrates vinyl shops and is accompanied by a number of limited-edition releases, was due to take place on April 20.

However organisers have since announced plans to move RSD to June 20.

Their statement read: “RSD is worldwide and celebrates a record store’s place in their community. As good citizens of those communities we want everyone to be safe, healthy and feel comfortable coming to the party.”

Music from David Bowie, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and others is set to be put onto wax for the event.

The COVID-19 outbreak has already had a huge impact on the cultural world, with gigs, festivals and films postponed in London and beyond.

The Who are among the biggest musical act to suspend their plans to play in London, with Country to Country festival at the O2 another high-profile casualty.