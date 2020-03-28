🔥Record daily rise in Spain coronavirus deaths as toll jumps by 832🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The coronavirus death toll in Spain has jumped by 832 to hit 5,690, a new high in the daily rise in fatalities.

A further 8,189 cases were recorded in the country, bringing total infections to 72,248.

More than 40,000 have been hospitalised and 4,575 admitted to intensive care.

The country is the second worst hit nation for deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic, after Italy which saw 919 more deaths on Friday, and has the fourth highest number of cases globally.

Makeshift morgues have been set up in Madrid to cope with the surging death toll (Getty Images)

The Spanish government extended its total nationwide lockdown by a fortnight on Thursday, until April 11, with people only allowed to leave their homes for essential supplies or work.

In Madrid, one of the worst affected regions, a second temporary morgue built on an ice rink will open on Monday, and Real Madrid football club have said their Santiago Bernabeu stadium will house medical essentials.

Professor Julio Mayol, a medical director in the capital city, called for more personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals, warning on Sky News that 25 per cent of medical professionals could fall ill within days “if we don’t do something”.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has topped 600,000 as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States.

The latest landmark came only two days after the world passed half a million infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, showing that much work remains to be done to slow the spread of the virus. It showed more than 607,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.