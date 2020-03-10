🔥Rebelling over Huawei would send China the wrong signal🔥

Boris Johnson may face his first big rebellion since the election in the Commons today. It’s not over Brexit or the coronavirus, but on the rather obscure issue of whether the Chinese telecoms company Huawei should be allowed to sell its 5G products to UK-based mobile operators.

The Prime Minister has done the right thing in allowing Huawei to continue to supply the UK market. He has listened to the experts. Huawei has been in this country since 2003, and it has always been closely monitored by our security services. I dealt with Huawei as telecoms minister for six years. I looked closely at the issue, and never heard a single concern from any MP.

A dramatic shift away from Huawei now would be expensive and costly for operators. BT has already factored in a hit of £500 million. It would also delay the rollout of 5G, a critical service for our future economy.

MPs leading the rebellion, including former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, cite national security concerns. Apparently Huawei will use its technology to spy on us, or even disable some of our critical infrastructure.

Concerns about Chinese technology being used for nefarious purposes seem slightly bizarre when you consider how ubiquitous it is. The first thing I did when I left Parliament to take up my funtastic freelance existence was to order my new laptop from a US company. It came from China, where it was manufactured. Just like my iPhone, and no doubt many of the phones in the pockets of the MPs queueing up to call out Huawei.

Of course, the attack on Huawei is a proxy for an attack on China. Many of the criticisms of China are completely justified. It has an appalling human-rights record, the most current awful example being the incarceration of roughly two million Uighur Muslims. The Chinese state and its companies have been guilty of the theft of Western intellectual property on an industrial scale for years. It is using technology to build a surveillance state. We are right to condemn all of this.

However, many of the attacks are also driven by resentment of China taking its place in the world. Its economic rise in the past 40 years has been astonishing. Predictably, it is now flexing its muscles, and many don’t like it. We condemn Chinese interventionism while ignoring similar actions by Western allies.

Boris Johnson has a fine line to tread, and his decision over Huawei was suitably nuanced and appropriate. Whatever concerns we have about China, Britain will want to welcome Chinese tourists and Chinese investment, and to sell British goods to Chinese consumers. In a recent debate in the Commons, dealing with Huawei was compared to dealing with a company from Nazi Germany. That will not have gone unnoticed. It may be no coincidence that Huawei’s latest investment will now take place in France.