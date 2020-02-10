🔥Rebel Wilson And James Cordon Spoofed Cats At The Oscars And Wow🔥

2019 saw a lot of incredible and acclaimed films being released… and then there was Cats, the film adaptation of the same-named musical that’s been a Broadway fixture for decades. Among the many things that Cats caught flak for was its poor visual effects, making it all the more amusing that stars Rebels Wilson and James Corden not only presented the Best Visual Effects category at the 2020 Oscars, but spoofed their movie in costume.

The two actors walked out on stage dressed in approximations of how their Cats characters appeared in the movie, i.e. Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat and James Corden as Bustopher Jones. Honestly, I’m curious if the Cats movie’s critical reception would have been better or worse if the cast had worn practical costumes the whole time rather than being CGI monstrosities.