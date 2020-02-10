🔥Rebel Wilson And James Corden Spoofed Cats At The Oscars And Wow🔥

2019 saw a lot of incredible and acclaimed films being released… and then there was Cats, the film adaptation of the same-named musical that’s been a Broadway fixture for decades. Among the many things that Cats caught flak for was its poor visual effects, making it all the more amusing that stars Rebels Wilson and James Corden not only presented the Best Visual Effects category at the 2020 Oscars, but spoofed their movie in costume.

The two actors walked out on stage dressed in approximations of how their Cats characters appeared in the movie, i.e. Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat and James Corden as Bustopher Jones. Honestly, I’m curious if the Cats movie’s critical reception would have been better or worse if the cast had worn practical costumes the whole time rather than being CGI monstrosities.

Speaking of which, Rebel Wilson and James Corden pointed out that as members of the Cats cast, no one more than them understands the importance of good visual effects. Forget all the outcry at how Cats looked when the first trailer dropped last summer: this is not only a movie that director Tom Hooper and his team finished just a day before the London premiere, but Universal Pictures sent theaters an updated version with improved VFX shortly after it opened wide!

So yeah, one should not turn to Cats when looking for stellar examples of visual effects, making it all the more funny that Rebel Wilson and James Corden were willing to poke fun at their movie’s infamous reputation while at the Oscars. And as an added bonus, we got to see them bat around the mic stand like it was a feline plaything before learning who won the Best Visual Effects award (it was 1917).