🔥Rebel Wilson and James Corden mock Cats movie again while presenting Oscars award for visual effects🔥

It’s been a great year for film, but it wasn’t a great year for Cats.

The Tom Hooper musical adaptation may have had hopes for Oscars success – but after the film was annihilated by critics upon its release, even its stars have now joined the chorus of those poking fun at the insanity of it all.

Case in point: James Corden and Rebel Wilson, who presented Best Visual Effects at the Oscars, dressed as cats.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” said Wilson, a nod to those who criticised Cats’ bizarre visual effects.

The two then batted at the mic, like cats, before presenting the award to 1917.

It’s not the first time Wilson has made a dig at the film; at the Baftas, she said the black portion of her dress was from “the funeral I went to for the feature film Cats”.

She ironically wondered why Cats was “strangely not nominated for any awards,” saying: “I’m not sure if anyone has been across the controversy, but this year there has been a distinct lack of nominations for felines.”

Cats was just nominated for nine Razzies – awards which acknowledge the worst films of the year.