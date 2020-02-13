🔥Rebekah Vardy tears up as she says stress of Coleen Rooney row put her in hospital🔥

Rebekah Vardy became emotional as she recalled how the stress of her dispute with Coleen Rooney put her in hospital “three times.”

The 37-year-old, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, became embroiled in a high-profile row when Rooney, wife of former England star Wayne, claimed that Vardy’s Instagram account had leaked fake stories about her family to the press.

Rooney, 33, shared a Twitter post in October detailing how she had blocked all users apart from Vardy’s account from being able to see her Instagram stories then posted false information to “see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.”

Vardy vehemently denied the allegations and said that “over the years various people have had access” to her Instagram account.

In her first television interview since the row, Vardy teared up as she told the Loose Women panel that the drama caused her to have “severe anxiety attacks” while expecting her fifth child.

She said that she could not reveal much about the argument as she is “in the middle of a legal battle” but described the fallout from the incident as “hideous” and horrible.”

“I don’t think I was prepared for what was to come,” she said.

“The trolling was the worst part for me. I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time, but it escalated off the back of this.

“I think people don’t realise when they are saying stuff like that.

“I ended up with severe anxiety attacks. I ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones. I felt like I couldn’t go out with people just looking at me just questioning ‘did she do it? Did she not do it?’”

She added that she is now focused on looking after her baby daughter Olivia, who was born in December, telling the panel: “It’s a new year isn’t it, it’s 2020 and it’s time to focus on some exciting things that are happening, the family and the new baby, and babies need healthy mums.”

