🔥Reba McEntire Guest Stars On An All New Episode Of ‘Young Sheldon’ Tonight On CBS🔥

February 13, 2020 at 8:00 amFiled Under:Young Sheldon

Country music superstar Reba McEntire guest stars on an all-new episode of Young Sheldon titled “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife And A Good Luck Head Rub.” In this special episode Meemaw meets Dale’s ex-wife, June (Reba McEntire). Sheldon is also forced to work on a group project with reluctant college students.
Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at tonight’s episode and be sure to tune in at 8:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.

