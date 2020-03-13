Reawaken this spring with these family-friendly events in St. Louis

The arrival of spring reawakens St. Louis — or at least it beckons us to get up, stretch and leave the house. In addition to spring events, festivals and exhibits, note that City Museum’s rooftop reopens March 13, the children’s garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden reopens March 18 and Six Flags St. Louis opens for the season March 18.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

Annie Malone Community Day and May Day ParadeWhen May 14-17; parade at 1 p.m. May 17 • Where Parade steps off at 20th and Market streets and travels east on Market to Broadway • How much Free • More info anniemalone.comThe Annie Malone May Day Parade, in its 110th year, is the country’s second-largest African American parade. This year’s theme is “Shine Bright: STL to Hollywood.” The parade weekend includes the second annual Community Day in the Ville on May 16, featuring entertainment, vendors and other activities.

Cinco de Mayo: A Cherokee Street FestivalWhen 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 2, parade at 1: 11 p.m. • Where Cherokee Street, between Jefferson and Nebraska avenues • How much Free • More info cincodemayostl.comSample authentic Mexican food, smash a piñata, cheer for lucha libre wrestlers, and enjoy live music, dancing and more at this family-friendly festival. The event, established more than 15 years ago, is organized by the Cherokee Street Development League, a nonprofit that promotes the arts, culture and creative innovation.Happy Trails Pet FestivalWhen Check-in at 9 a.m., contest at 12: 15 p.m. April 20 • Where Kimmswick • How much Free; fee to participate in parade • More info gokimmswick.com/happy-tails-pet-festLet your furry friend strut in the pet parade, or just stand back and watch the fun. Check out the agility and K-9 demonstrations, and compete in the pet contests. While you’re there, visit with representatives from rescue organizations — and maybe bring home a new family member.Magic HouseWhere Magic House, 516 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much $12; most events are free with admission • More info 314-822-8900; magichouse.orgThe special exhibit “Splash and Bubbles: Dive in, Lend a Fin!” returns to the Magic House (May 2-25). Kids can learn how to protect the ocean while playing with puppets created by the Henson Creature Shop. Until then, visit “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” (through April 19). Visitors can also play ultimate Frisbee on April 3, take tea with princesses April 25-26 and learn more about FIRST Robotics on May 2.

Missouri River Irish FestivalWhen 5-11 p.m. May 22, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. May 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 24 • Where Frontier Park, St. Charles • How much Free • More info moriveririshfest.comNow in its 16th year, this is a weekend full of crafts, music, dancing, food and drinks celebrating Irish culture. The Steel City Rovers headline this year. Organizers say it’s the largest free Irish festival in the Midwest.Moolah Shrine CircusWhen March 19-22 • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $15-$20; $10 for parking; free children’s passes online • More info stlshrinecircus.comArabian stallion elephants, trapeze artists, clowns, cotton candy and peanuts — here’s your chance to enjoy an old-fashioned circus experience. Before the show, you can even ride a pony or elephant.Purina Farms Springtime VillageWhen April 1-5 • Where 500 William Danforth Way, Gray Summit • How much Free, $15 for parking • More info 314-982-3232; purinafarms.comWelcome warmer weather with the year’s newest, fuzziest baby animals while enjoying family-friendly entertainment and games. Watch dogs flip and dive during canine performance demonstrations, take a wagon or pony ride, and enjoy food-truck eats. Brunch and egg hunt events (for an extra fee) are also scheduled.

St. Louis African Arts FestivalWhen 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 23, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 25 • Where World’s Fair Pavilion, 1904 Concourse Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info stlafricanartsfest.comShop in the African marketplace, taste authentic African foods, watch African films, and send the kids to explore the Safari Teen Village or other children’s activities. This is the event’s 29th year.

St. Louis County Greek FestivalWhen 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 22-24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 25 • Where Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Road, Town and Country • How much Free; food available for purchase • More info stlouisgreekfest.comGreek fries, gyros and galaktoboureko: It’s all on the menu at this annual Greek festival in west St. Louis County, where organizers welcome you to “experience a taste of Greece without the airfare.” Wash it all down with Greek pastries and beer, and enjoy music and dancers, a gift shop, church tours and activities for kids.

St. Louis Earth Day FestivalWhen 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25-26 • Where Muny grounds, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info stlouisearthday.orgIt’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, so this is your year to celebrate in Forest Park and learn about how to go green. Come for the food, music and fun activities, and learn about sustainable products and earth-friendly nonprofits. Food is available for purchase from local Green Dining Alliance restaurants.St. Louis MicrofestWhen May 1-2 • Where Muny grounds, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park • How much $45-$60, free for designated drivers • More info stlmicrofest.orgSample beers from here and around the world at this annual benefit for Lift for Life Gym. While you’re there, watch cooking demonstrations, take part in brewing discussions and cheer at the Brewers Olympics. Three timed tasting sessions are offered over two days, and kids can get in on the action by sampling craft sodas.St. Louis Storytelling FestivalWhen April 23-May 2 • Where Various venues • How much Free • More info extension.missouri.edu/storytellingThe annual gathering of storytellers from near and far celebrates its 41st anniversary this year. A detailed schedule will be available as the event nears.

‘Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic’When March 27-29 • Where Stiefel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $15-$85 • More info ticketmaster.comWhen magician Justin visits Sesame Street to perform for the neighborhood, Elmo wants to get in on the act. Join them and your other favorite characters from the street — Cookie Monster, Count von Count and Big Bird included — as Elmo learns the power of perseverance.‘Trolls Live!’When May 15-17 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $19-$140 • More info ticketmaster.comJoin the fuzzy, glittery, colorful onstage party at the first live tour for the Trolls. Their tradition of hourly hugs is unexpectedly put at risk (!), so see what Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy and their friends do to save it.

