🔥Real Sociedad vs Mirandes preview: Copa del Rey semi-final prediction, live stream, team news, betting odds🔥

Real Sociedad take on giant-killers Mirandes as they prepare for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday.

Imanol Alguacil’s side produced a stunning performance to beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu and progress to the last four.

They face a very different test against Mirandes, the Segunda Division outfit who have already knocked top-tier trio Sevilla, Villarreal and Celta Vigo out of the competition.

Now the minnows from have their sights set firmly on a first Copa final appearance in their history.

But with the prospect of facing Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao in the final, Real Sociedad will be pulling out all the stops to make the showpiece event.

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Venue: Anoeta Stadium

Kick-off time: 8pm​ GMT

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Mirandes

Sociedad’s shock 4-3 win at the Bernabeu showed that they are a force to be reckoned with and should be too strong for Mirandes.

While they tend to leak goals, La Real’s front four, especially Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak, are capable of causing problems for any defence. A comfortable win for the hosts.

Team news

Alguacil has no new injuries to deal with but remains without experienced midfield duo Asier Illarramendi and David Zurutuza.

Illlarremendi has been sidelined with an broken metatarsal and hasn’t featured since August, while Zurutuza is still out with an Achilles tendon problem.

In Pictures | Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad | 06/02/20

Centre-back Diego Llorente suffered a muscle injury against Real Mallorca last month and has missed the last two Liga games, so the 26-year-old is unlikely to be risked for the midweek clash.

Andoni Gorosabel is suspended after his sending off against Real Madrid in the previous round, meaning Joseba Zaldua is likely to start in his place.

Predicted Real Sociedad XI: Alex Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubeldia, Merino; Januzaj, Odegaard, Oyarzabal; Isak.

Live stream

The match is not available to watch live in the UK, but you can follow our live commentary stream with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

Betting Odds

Real Sociedad to win: 1/3

Mirandes to win: 10/1

The draw: 15/4

