🔥Real Sociedad vs Mirandes LIVE: Copa del Rey semi-final commentary stream and latest score today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Copa del Rey semi-final coverage of Real Sociedad vs Mirandes LIVE.

The hosts of tonight’s first leg at Anoeta reached the last four courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid last week.

Two-time winners Real Sociedad will be eager to put one foot in a first final since 1988, where they could face rivals Athletic Bilbao in a Basque derby.

Looking to upset the odds once more are plucky second-tier outfit CD Mirandes, who have already bested LaLiga opposition in Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal to reach the semi-finals.

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with Standard Sport….

Live Updates

Read more…

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-13T14:09:42.133Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Copa del Rey semi-final, first-leg clash between Real Sociedad and CD Mirandes at Anoeta!

Can’t see the Real Sociedad vs Mirandes LIVE: Copa del Rey commentary stream and latest score today blog? Click here for the desktop version.

Live stream info

The match is not available to watch live in the UK, but you can follow Standard Sport’s live blog with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

Team news and predicted lineups

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has no new injuries to deal with but remains without experienced midfield duo Asier Illarramendi and David Zurutuza.

Illarremendi has been sidelined with an broken metatarsal and hasn’t featured since August, while Zurutuza is still out with an Achilles tendon problem.

Centre-back Diego Llorente suffered a muscle injury against Real Mallorca last month and has missed the last two Liga games, so the 26-year-old is unlikely to be risked for the midweek clash.

Andoni Gorosabel is suspended after his sending off against Real Madrid in the previous round, meaning Joseba Zaldua is likely to start in his place.

Predicted Real Sociedad XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubeldia, Merino; Januzaj, Odegaard, Oyarzabal; Isak

Predicted Mirandes XI (4-2-3-1): Limones; Gonzalez, Onaindia, Sergio Gonzalez, Franquesa; Malsa, Antonio Sanchez; Alvaro Rey, Alvaro Pena, Merquelanz; Matheus

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Mirandes

Sociedad’s shock 4-3 win at the Bernabeu showed that they are a force to be reckoned with and should be too strong for Mirandes.

While they tend to leak goals, La Real’s front four, especially Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak, are capable of causing problems for any defence. A comfortable win for the hosts.