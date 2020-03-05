🔥Real Sociedad reach Copa del Rey final as fairytale Mirandes run ends🔥

Real Sociedad are into the final of the Copa del Rey after dashing the dreams of a fairytale for Segunda side Mirandes with a 1-0 win at Anduva on Wednesday night.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s first-half penalty was the difference between the two teams on the night as the LaLiga side sealed a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Mirandes had knocked out three LaLiga teams en route to the last four, beating Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal to set up a semi-final tie with Real Sociedad over two legs.

The Basques won the first match 2-1 at Anoeta last month, leaving the tie evenly poised for the return game.

But Imanol Alguacil’s side dominated the early stages and almost went ahead through Adnan Januzaj after seven minutes, when the Belgian saw a deflected effort fly just over the bar from a Nacho Monreal cross.

Martin Odegaard also came close, but his shot was saved by Limones and at the other end, Jon Guridi was denied by Alex Remiro.

Willian Jose then came close with a fierce long-range effort, which was pushed wide by Limones, as Real Sociedad continued to threaten before the break.

And Mikel Oyarzabal fired them ahead four minutes before half-time from the penalty spot after Mickael Malsa had handled a Joseba Zaldua cross.

Januzaj almost made it 2-0 straight after the restart when he blasted a powerful drive against the bar from wide on the right.

Mirandes sent a series of balls into the area at the end, but could not find a goal, let alone two and their hopes of becoming only the fourth Segunda side to reach the Copa final ended in front of their home fans.

Real Sociedad advance to the showpiece game and will play the winner of the second semi-final between Athletic Club and Granada, with the Bilbao side 1-0 ahead of Thursday’s second leg in Andalucia.