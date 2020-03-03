🔥‘Real people won’t die’: Why the rhetoric around who is at risk for coronavirus is so harmful🔥
As heightened fear of the coronavirus continues to spread while more global cases develop, people are reassuring themselves and others that the virus is mostly only deadly for a select few vulnerable groups — the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with pre-existing health conditions. But the reminder has sparked a conversation about ageism and ableism when it comes to health emergencies. Read More