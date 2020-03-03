‘real-people-won’t-die’:-why-the-rhetoric-around-who-is-at-risk-for-coronavirus-is-so-harmful

🔥‘Real people won’t die’: Why the rhetoric around who is at risk for coronavirus is so harmful🔥

News
John koli0

As heightened fear of the coronavirus continues to spread while more global cases develop, people are reassuring themselves and others that the virus is mostly only deadly for a select few vulnerable groups — the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with pre-existing health conditions. But the reminder has sparked a conversation about ageism and ableism when it comes to health emergencies. Read More

