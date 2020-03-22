🔥Real Madrid's Marco Asensio wins LaLiga FIFA 20 charity tournament raising funds for coronavirus fight🔥

There may not be any LaLiga football at present due to the coronavirus pandemic but that hasn’t stopped Real Madrid from winning silverware after Marco Asensio was crowned winner of the LaLiga Santander eSports tournament.

The Spain international, who has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury since the summer, finally had something to smile about after making his way to the FIFA 20 LaLiga Santander Challenge Final.

Asensio had stormed his way to a 7-0 win over Eibar in the semi-finals and had no trouble in the final either.

Having been pitted against Leganés player Aitor Ruibal in the final, Asensio stormed into a three-goal lead before clinching the trophy with a 4-2 victory.

The tournament, organised by renowned eSports player Ibai Llanos, raised an incredible €140,000 (£129,000) for charities fighting the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

A three-time Champions League winner on the pitch, now LaLiga eSports champion off it; it’s safe to assume Asensio is a winner everywhere he goes.

And the 24-year-old was clearly delighted with his achievement after posting via his Twitter account.

The caption read: “WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS”, with Asensio posting a video of himself celebrating from his home.

He later added: “It has been a spectacular tournament.

“The goal was to have a good time, laugh, entertain ourselves in these difficult times for everyone, and donate in the fight against COVID-19. And we have succeeded. Congratulations@IbaiLlanos​ and all who have made it possible.”