🔥Real Madrid XI vs Real Betis: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Vinicius Junior is set to start for Real Madrid away to Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday after his heroics in the Clasico last weekend.

The Brazilian winger opened the scoring in Madrid’s 2-0 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, which sees Los Blancos back on top of the table by a single point with 12 rounds remaining.

Vinicius is in line to feature alongside Karim Benzema in attack at the Benito Villamarin, with Gareth Bale likely to be on the bench after a difficult few months and no goal in LaLiga since his double in the 2-2 draw away to Villarreal on September 1.

Coach Zinedine Zidane must decide whether to hand another chance to Mariano Diaz on the bench, after the striker was surprisingly called up and scored his side’s second in added time in the Clasico, or bring back Luka Jovic.

At left-back, Marcelo should keep his place after he impressed against Barca, with Zidane set to rotate next weekend ahead of Madrid’s Champions League last-16 second leg away to Manchester City on March 17.

Vinicius Jr scored against Barcelona in the Clasico Photo: Reuters

Eden Hazard is recovering after he underwent an ankle operation in Dallas on Thursday, with the Belgian attacker set to be out until May.

Marco Asensio is also still sidelined after sustaining a serious injury in pre-season.

Real Betis possible XI: Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Guardado, Carvalho; Joaquin, Canales, Fekir; Moron.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Benzema, Vinicius Junior.