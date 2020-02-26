🔥Real Madrid XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, Confirmed team news and latest injuries🔥

Real Madrid will be without Eden Hazard for tonight’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Belgian suffered a recurrence of his ankle injury on Saturday.

Hazard, in only his second match back following an ankle problem which had seen him sidelined since November, limped off in the second half of Los Blancos’ 1-0 loss at Levante and is now expected to be out for around two months.

The 29-year-old’s absence means Gareth Bale could be in contention for a starting spot on Wednesday, the Welsh winger having been left out of the squad for Saturday’s trip to the Ciutat de Valencia after suffering from gastroenteritis in midweek.

Brazilian youngster Rodrygo could also feature, despite being frozen out by coach Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks.

In Pictures | Levante vs Real Madrid – 22-02-2020 – LaLiga

The 19-year-old was sent off playing for Madrid’s youth side Castilla on Sunday and is suspended for Sunday’s Clasico clash at home to Barcelona in LaLiga.

Zidane must decide whether to play two forwards alongside Karim Benzema against City or utilise five midfielders, with Isco playing behind the French striker.

Ferland Mendy should replace Marcelo at left-back after he was left out on Saturday to avoid a possible yellow card which would have seen him suspended for the Clasico.

Marco Asensio is still on the way back from a long-term injury sustained in pre-season.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Isco; Bale, Benzema