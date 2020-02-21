🔥Real Madrid XI vs Levante: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad to face Levante in LaLiga on Saturday and there is still no place for Rodrygo either.

Bale has started each of Los Blancos’ last two league games (away to Osasuna and at home to Celta Vigo), but made minimal impact and sits out the trip to the Ciutat de Valencia – ahead of two huge games later in the week.

Eden Hazard is included again after making his long-awaited comeback in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Celta and the Belgian is one of only four forwards in the 19-man list.

Rodrygo misses out again after failing to make the squad in any of the last four matches, while Luka Jovic is also excluded as Hazard is joined by Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior.

Zidane could decide to rest left-back Ferland Mendy, with the French defender just one booking away from a ban which would see him suspended for next weekend’s Clasico at home to Barcelona.

With the top-of-the-table clash ahead next Sunday and the visit of Manchester City in the first leg of the teams’ Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, there could also be some rotation from Zidane in Valencia on Saturday.

Levante possible XI: Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Tono; Melero, Vukcevic, Campana, Bardhi; Mayoral, Marti

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vazquez, Benzema, Hazard