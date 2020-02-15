🔥Real Madrid XI vs Celta Vigo: Confirmed team news, predicted lineups and latest injuries🔥

Eden Hazard is expected to be back for Real Madrid this weekend as Los Blancos host Celta Vigo in LaLiga, but the Belgian is unlikely to start on Sunday.

The former Chelsea attacker has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in late November and has missed the club’s last 16 games in all competitions.

After such a long lay-off, coach Zinedine Zidane will want to ease the club’s record signing back ahead of the Champions League last-16 clash at home to Manchester City later this month and he is therefore likely to be on the bench for this one.

Gareth Bale has a sprained finger, but the Welsh winger has been training normally this week and could feature against Celta, while Marco Asensio is in the final stages of his recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in pre-season.

James Rodriguez is set to be available again after injury and Zidane could rotate his squad with a trip to Levante ahead next weekend and then the game at home to City to come on February 26.

Mariano Diaz is doubtful, but the striker is unlikely to be included in the squad for Sunday’s game anyway.

Predicted Real Madrid XI (4-4-1-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Isco; Benzema

Predicted Celta Vigo XI (3-4-1-2): Blanco; Murillo, Araujo, Aidoo; Vazquez, Yokuslu, Beltran, Olaza; Rafinha; Aspas, Smolov