🔥Real Madrid XI vs Barcelona: Confirmed El Clasico team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Gareth Bale could return to the Real Madrid starting XI for El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday in the absence of Eden Hazard through injury.

Hazard is out for at least two months after suffering the recurrence of an ankle injury during just his second match back, limping off in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Levante.

Coach Zinedine Zidane opted for Vinicius Junior and Isco in his line-up for the Champions League last-16 game against Manchester City on Wednesday, with Bale only featuring as a late substitute.

The winger’s time on the pitch coincided with City’s comeback, but there was little he could do to prevent it and now looks like being given a chance to impress in Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga.

Elsewhere, Toni Kroos will return in midfield after he was surprisingly left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes by Zidane on Wednesday. The German is likely to replace Luka Modric in the XI.

Along with Hazard, Marco Asensio is also still sidelined, while Rodrygo is suspended after he was sent off playing for Madrid’s youth side Castilla last weekend.

Real Madrid predicted XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane​, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius Junior