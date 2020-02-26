🔥Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Uefa Champions League commentary stream, early team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League coverage of Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE.

Perhaps the biggest tie of the round of 16 kicks off tonight with Pep Guardiola returning to the Bernabeu where he has lost just once in his glittering managerial career.

City however have failed to win in their previous four meetings with Los Blancos in this competition.

Something has got to give.

Follow all the action LIVE with Ben Hayward and James Robson at the Bernabeu.

2020-02-26T10:35:33.010Z

Hazard misses out tonightThere will be no Eden Hazard for Real Madrid tonight.The former Chelsea playmaker only made his long-awaited return from an ankle injury that forced him to miss 16 matches in the LaLiga tie at Celta Vigo last weekend, but began to limp during the second half of Saturday night’s 1-0 defeat to Levante.ReutersHazard – who started for the second successive week – was finally substituted after 67 minutes in some discomfort at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, with manager Zinedine Zidane subsequently admitting that the situation “doesn’t look good”.”Bad sensations,” he said after the game. “It’s a knock on the area where he had his [ankle] injury.”Real’s fears over a big setback have now been realised, with the club releasing a medical update on Sunday confirming that Hazard has sustained a fracture to his right ankle.

2020-02-26T10:23:07.170Z

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid vs Manchester City.A huge night in the Spanish capital awaits and we have all your build-up and team news right here.

