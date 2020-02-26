🔥Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch Champions League football tonight🔥

Real Madrid host Manchester City tonight in one of biggest Champions League clashes of the round.

Pep Guardiola heads back to the Bernabeu where he has lost just once in his previous eight meetings.

Raheem Sterling will take centre stage tonight a week on from his interview with AS – which also included a picture of the England international with a Real shirt draped over his shoulder.

Here’s how you can follow the action tonight…

In Pictures | Leicester City vs Manchester City – 22-02-2020

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.