Real Madrid vs Man City lineups confirmed: Team news and starting XIs – Sterling AND Aguero on the bench

News
John koli

Pep Guardiola has opted to leave both Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling on the bench for Manchester City’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Isco, Vinicius, Benzema

Subs: Areola, Miltao, Marcelo, Kroos, Lucas Vazquez, Bale, Jovic

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus 

Subs: Bravo, Sterling, Aguero, Silva, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Foden

