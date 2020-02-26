🔥Real Madrid vs Man City: 'Leader' Sergio Ramos a dream signing for David Silva🔥

David Silva has named Sergio Ramos as his dream signing from Real Madrid.

The playmaker is desperate to lead Manchester City to a first Champions League trophy in what will be his final year at the club.

But Pep Guardiola’s side have been handed the ultimate challenge in the round of 16 – facing the 13-time kings of Europe.

And ahead of Wednesday’s first leg at the Bernabeu, Spain legend Silva was asked to name one Real player he’d like to join him at City.

He said: “I’m not going to give you my opinion – I have many colleagues and colleages from the national team, who I enjoyed lots of things with.

(REUTERS)

“In this case it would be Sergio. I’ve known him a long time, he’s a leader and would be good for us.”

It’s notable that Silva named the Real centre-back, given City’s struggles to cope in the absence of the departed Vincent Kompany this season.

Guardiola was keen to sign Harry Maguire to replace the Belgian last summer, but couldn’t compete with the £80m Manchester United eventually paid for the England international.

City have gone on to suffer defensively and are on the verge of relinquishing their Premier League title to Liverpool, who sit 22 points clear at the top.

It leaves the Champions League as Guardiola’s priority – particularly after City were handed a two-year ban from European competition for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play.

Either way, this will be Silva’s last chance to win the competition after a trophy-laden 10 years at the club.

(Getty Images)

“It’s very important,” he added. “Not only this season, but all of the seasons before I wanted to win it with my team-mates. We didn’t, so it will be important match.

“I believe the second leg at home is better for us because it’s with our people. Need a good match and a good result.”