🔥Real Madrid vs Man City highlights: Watch all the goals from stunning Champions League comeback on YouTube🔥

Manchester City may be fighting Uefa over their Champions League future, but Pep Guardiola’s side are still determined to win this season’s competition.

Man City headed into the first leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid reeling from Uefa’s decision to ban them from all competitions for the next two years due to financial fair play breaches.

The Premier League champions are determined to contest the ban and have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and delivered the perfect response as they fought back to beat Real 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Isco had given Zinedine Zidane’s hosts the advantage after Guardiola sprang a tactical surprise with a cautious starting lineup.

However, Gabriel Jesus headed a 78th-minute equaliser and Kevin De Bruyne converted from the penalty spot after Raheem Sterling had been brought down by Dani Carvajal.

To make matters worse for Real, captain Sergio Ramos was sent off in the closing stages for denying Jesus another goalscoring opportunity.

Real Madrid vs Man City | 26/02/2020

