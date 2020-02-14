🔥Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo preview: LaLiga prediction, tickets, live stream, odds, team news, lineups🔥

Real Madrid will be looking to keep up their excellent recent LaLiga form when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Los Blancos have won five in a row in the league to go top of the division ahead of rivals Barcelona.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, find themselves in a relegation dog fight, going into this weekend just one place and two points outside the relegation zone.

Date: Sunday 16 February

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Celta Vigo

Zinedine Zidane’s men have been on a terrific run of late, and their premature Copa del Rey exit means they’ve had a full week off since thrashing Osasuna.

Celta got a much-needed win against Sevilla last weekend but should find this a challenge too far.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.

Team news

Eden Hazard is expected to be back for Real Madrid this weekend as Los Blancos host Celta Vigo in LaLiga, but the Belgian is unlikely to start on Sunday.

Gareth Bale has a sprained finger, but the Welsh winger has been training normally this week and could feature. James Rodriguez is set to be available again after injury and Zidane could rotate his squad with a trip to Levante ahead next weekend and then the game at home to City to come on February 26.

Possible Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Isco; Benzema

