🔥Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE: LaLiga commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

Los Blancos have won five in a row in the league to go top of the division ahead of rivals Barcelona.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, find themselves in a relegation dog fight, going into this weekend just one place and two points outside the drop zone.

Ben Hayward is at the Santiago Bernabeu​ this evening, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

Hazard on the bench?Eden Hazard is expected to be back for Real Madrid this weekend as Los Blancos host Celta Vigo in LaLiga, but the Belgian is unlikely to start on Sunday.The former Chelsea attacker has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in late November and has missed the club’s last 16 games in all competitions.After such a long lay-off, coach Zinedine Zidane will want to ease the club’s record signing back ahead of the Champions League last-16 clash at home to Manchester City later this month and he is therefore likely to be on the bench for this one.

How will Real Madrid line up?Predicted Real Madrid XI (4-4-1-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Isco; BenzemaPredicted Celta Vigo XI (3-4-1-2): Blanco; Murillo, Araujo, Aidoo; Vazquez, Yokuslu, Beltran, Olaza; Rafinha; Aspas, Smolov

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.