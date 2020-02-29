🔥Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Juliano Belletti and Fernando Hierro preview El Clasico🔥

As El Clasico approaches, Real Madrid and Barcelona legends Fernando Hierro and Juliano Belletti have opened up on what it means to play in the biggest game in club football.

Barca and Real face off in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday evening, with the Blaugrana currently leading Los Blancos in the title race by two points.

Should Barca win at Santiago Bernabeu, they would command a five-point lead with 12 games remaining – but a victory for Real would see Zinedine Zidane’s men leapfrog Quique Setien’s side in what will be the Barca coach’s first ever Clasico.

Juliano Belletti may have only spent three years at Camp Nou, but it was a trophy-laden spell as the Brazilian full-back won two LaLiga title, one Supercopa and the Champions League – scoring the winning goal in the 2006 final against Arsenal.

Ahead of Sunday’s huge clash, Belletti told LaLiga: “It’s the biggest game in world sports. The week leading up to ElClasico and gameday, it’s absolutely incredible.

“I remember my first Clasico, against Real Madrid’s ‘galacticos’ at the Camp Nou.

“They had an unbelievable team and we won 3-0. It was an unforgettable night.

“It’s always special. The quality on show, two of the best teams in world football. And we all know what it means to win a game like this.

“I’m sure we’ll see a fantastic match and the fans will really enjoy it.

“One thing I learned during my career was to prepare meticulously for every single match.

“Every week, every training session… I’d prepare as if it was for a World Cup final.

“That was key for me during my career. We weren’t perfect, sometimes we’d lose.

“The preparation before a game against Real Madrid was the same as any other game.

“What was different was the atmosphere, the feeling around the game. Mentally we had to be more focused.”

El Clasico naturally pits some of the best players in the world against each other, and Belletti says he relished testing himself against compatriot Roberto Carlos.

“Winning a game like this was absolutely key for the whole season. I loved playing against Real Madrid when they had Roberto Carlos.

“We’re good friends, almost brothers. One of the best friends from my football days.

“It was different having him in front of me. I’d line up against him, sometimes foul him, maybe try a dribble.

“That’s the beautiful thing about football. I think Roberto was the best full-back in history.

What he used to do was incredible. Lining up opposite him in a match was wonderful.”

It is difficult to think of many names more closely aligned to Real Madrid than Fernando Hierro, who spent over 14 years at the Bernabeu.

Hierro captained Los Blancos, winning five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues among many other trophies – but his first experience of El Clasico was not a happy one.

“Yes, I think we lost 1-0. Of course, I remember my first Clasico,” he told LaLiga TV.

“The most important thing, given the rivalry, is the joy everyone feels: the club, the fans… and how it really gives you a boost.

“But anything can happen in ElClasico, as we’ve seen. We lost when we were LaLiga champions, we lost at home when we virtually had LaLiga wrapped up, we’ve won in Barcelona when nobody expected us to.

“There are no guarantees in ElClasico. The standings don’t matter, your form doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if you’re top of the table, or if you’re LaLiga champions.

“They’re special games. Anything can happen, and that’s fantastic.”