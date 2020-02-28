🔥Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico preview: Starting XIs, prediction, TV, live stream and team news🔥

One of the world’s most famous sporting rivalries takes centre stage once again on Sunday night as Real Madrid and Barcelona lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu in the latest instalment of the Clasico derby.

This high-profile meeting between fierce rivals carries extra significance given the current state of the LaLiga title race, with Quique Setien’s Barca holding a two-point advantage over Los Blancos, who were knocked off top spot last weekend courtesy of a shock defeat at Levante.

Another loss this weekend is likely to prove fatal to Real’s hopes of claiming a first domestic title since 2017.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the match…

Possible starting XIs

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Modric, Vinicius Jr; Benzema

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Team news

Real Madrid remain without Eden Hazard, who suffered a hairline fracture in his right fibula during the loss at Levante.

Marco Asensio is yet to return from an anterior cruciate ligament tear, while Rodrygo is suspended after being sent off playing for Real Madrid Castilla.

Jordi Alba is back in first-team training for Barcelona and Gerard Pique could feature despite a sprained ankle sustained in the Champions League draw against Napoli.

The visitors are definitely without Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

Match prediction

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match is being broadcast live on LaLiga TV, which is available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky.

Pre-match coverage begins at 7:30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service.

Text commentary: You can also follow the game live on Sunday with Standard Sport’s match blog with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

