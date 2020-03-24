🔥Real Madrid to make 'big donation' in coronavirus fight🔥

Real Madrid have agreed to make a ‘big donation’ to help in the fight against coronavirus, one of the city’s leading politicians has revealed.

Los Blancos have been in quarantine since a member of their basketball team, Trey Thompkins, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12.

LaLiga was then suspended later that day due to the virus and is now off until further notice.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Madrid are struggling to cope after more than 12,000 cases in the capital and over 1,500 deaths, according to the latest figures released on Tuesday.

And on Twitter, the President of the Community of Madrid revealed that the city’s biggest club had pledged to help out.

“Thank you to Real Madrid for their very important contribution in tackling coronavirus and helping us to save lives,” Isabel Diaz Ayuso wrote on Tuesday.

“I have closed with their president, Florentino Perez, a big donation on health matters.”

