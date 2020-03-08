🔥Real Madrid suffer LaLiga title blow after late Cristian Tello strike snatches win for Real Betis🔥
Real Madrid’s title hopes took a huge hit as Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 by Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday night.
Zinedine Zidane’s side had gone back to the top of the table after their 2-0 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend, but needed a win to return to first place after the Catalans edged out Real Sociedad in a 1-0 victory on Saturday.
Los Blancos were off the pace in the first half and Sidnei gave Betis the lead after 40 minutes when he rifled home a loose ball into the top corner from a tight angle in the the right side of the area.
Wild celebrations followed, but Sidnei went from hero to villain deep into added time at the end of the first half when he scythed down Marcelo in the area and the referee awarded Madrid a penalty.
Karim Benzema stepped up for it instead of usual taker Sergio Ramos and the French forward hit low into the corner, sending Joel Robles the wrong way.
Betis began the second half brightly and should have gone back in front after 55 minutes when Nabil Fekir put Joaquin through and the veteran midfielder rounded Thibaut Courtois, only to miss the empty net and hit his shot straight at Luka Modric.
That was a huge let-off for Real and felt like a possible turning point. Zidane’s side twice came close with 20 minutes left as Luka Modric forced Joel into a fine save with a stinging drive from the edge of the area and Ferland Mendy, on for the injured Marcelo earlier in the half, crashed a right-footed effort against the bar in the follow-up.
At the other end, Andres Guardado hit a super volley just over the bar from the edge of the area and Ramos made a key block from substitute Cristian Tello after that.
But Tello was in later on after some slack play by Benzema and Ramos and the winger slotted a low shot past Courtois to make it 2-1 with eight minutes left.
Ramos was fortunate not to concede a penalty moments later when he put his hands on Loren Moron and the Betis fans were furious.
Madrid threw everything at Betis in five minutes of added time and Vinicius fired over the bar, but Betis held on for a first win since January to ease pressure on coach Rubi and Madrid’s title hopes took a hit.
Los Blancos are now two points behind Barca again with 11 games left.
Live Updates
FULL TIME
2020-03-08T21: 57: 01.453Z
FULL TIME | Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid
2020-03-08T21: 54: 51.220Z
90 mins + 4: Vinicius over the bar.. this is almost over!
2020-03-08T21: 50: 57.620Z
90 mins + 1: Five minutes of added time…
2020-03-08T21: 50: 42.730Z
90 mins: Corner to Madrid, Casemiro heads over the bar…
2020-03-08T21: 50: 11.096Z
87 mins: Madrid throwing everything at this now and have appealed for a penalty themselves against Sidnei for handball. Nothing…
2020-03-08T21: 47: 28.330Z
85 mins: And now Betis think they should have a penalty as Ramos puts a hand on Loren Moron in the area. Not given. Home fans furious…
2020-03-08T21: 45: 32.766Z
GOAL83 mins: Cristian Tello, formerly of Barcelona, with a goal which could help his former club to regain LaLiga. The substitute rolls a low shot past Courtois to make it 2-1!
GOAL!
2020-03-08T21: 43: 38.940Z
GOAL | Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid | Cristian Tello 82′
2020-03-08T21: 41: 47.953Z
81 mins: Madrid clear, but Betis win it back and attack down the left. Tello gets to the byline and cuts back, but Ramos is there to make a key block…
2020-03-08T21: 41: 09.090Z
80 mins: Betis win a fee-kick some 40 yards out…
SUBS
2020-03-08T21: 40: 15.020Z
79 mins: Fede Valverde on for Modric as Zidane throws the dice for the final time…
SUBS
2020-03-08T21: 38: 12.643Z
77 mins: A change for Betis as Alfonso Pedraza replaces Alex Moreno. A few minutes earlier, Edgar Gonzalez had made way for Guido Rodriguez…
2020-03-08T21: 36: 45.683Z
76 mins: Betis go on a quick break. Fekir feeds Canales and he cuts back from the byline for Guardado on the edge of the box. The Mexican hits a sweet volley, which flies just over. Superb effort!
2020-03-08T21: 35: 17.050Z
75 mins: Modric chips the ball into the area, but it’s headed clear. Los Blancos back on the attack, though…
2020-03-08T21: 34: 45.953Z
74 mins: Madrid have a free-kick some 40 yards out…
2020-03-08T21: 32: 09.853Z
71 mins: Madrid close! Modric hits a cracker which is parried by Robles and Mendy then crashes a shot against the bar with his right foot…
2020-03-08T21: 30: 32.283Z
70 mins: Lucas chips a cross into the area from the right, but it’s poor and is easily cleared. Madrid win it back again and build from deep…
SUBS
2020-03-08T21: 29: 13.006Z
69 mins: Interesting change from Zidane now as Kroos comes off and is replaced by Mariano…
2020-03-08T21: 27: 59.600Z
67 mins: Betis win a free-kick on the left. It comes back out for a throw and then a pass from Tello goes out of play…
SUBS
2020-03-08T21: 27: 02.193Z
66 mins: Joaquin off to big applause, despite his miss, as he is replaced by Cristian Tello…
Real Betis XI: Robles, Emerson, Bartra, Sidnei, Alex Moreno, Edgar, Guardado, Canales, Joaquin, Fekir, Loren
Subs: Martin, Mandi, Pedraza, Guido, Alena, Tello, Iglesias
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Militao, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Lucas Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius
Subs: Areola, Bale, Valverde, James, Mendy, Mariano, Rodrygo