🔥Real Madrid suffer LaLiga title blow after late Cristian Tello strike snatches win for Real Betis🔥

Real Madrid’s title hopes took a huge hit as Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 by Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday night.

Zinedine Zidane’s side had gone back to the top of the table after their 2-0 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend, but needed a win to return to first place after the Catalans edged out Real Sociedad in a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Los Blancos were off the pace in the first half and Sidnei gave Betis the lead after 40 minutes when he rifled home a loose ball into the top corner from a tight angle in the the right side of the area.

Wild celebrations followed, but Sidnei went from hero to villain deep into added time at the end of the first half when he scythed down Marcelo in the area and the referee awarded Madrid a penalty.

Karim Benzema stepped up for it instead of usual taker Sergio Ramos and the French forward hit low into the corner, sending Joel Robles the wrong way.

Betis began the second half brightly and should have gone back in front after 55 minutes when Nabil Fekir put Joaquin through and the veteran midfielder rounded Thibaut Courtois, only to miss the empty net and hit his shot straight at Luka Modric.

That was a huge let-off for Real and felt like a possible turning point. Zidane’s side twice came close with 20 minutes left as Luka Modric forced Joel into a fine save with a stinging drive from the edge of the area and Ferland Mendy, on for the injured Marcelo earlier in the half, crashed a right-footed effort against the bar in the follow-up.

At the other end, Andres Guardado hit a super volley just over the bar from the edge of the area and Ramos made a key block from substitute Cristian Tello after that.

But Tello was in later on after some slack play by Benzema and Ramos and the winger slotted a low shot past Courtois to make it 2-1 with eight minutes left.

Ramos was fortunate not to concede a penalty moments later when he put his hands on Loren Moron and the Betis fans were furious.

Madrid threw everything at Betis in five minutes of added time and Vinicius fired over the bar, but Betis held on for a first win since January to ease pressure on coach Rubi and Madrid’s title hopes took a hit.

Los Blancos are now two points behind Barca again with 11 games left.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-03-08T21: 57: 01.453Z

FULL TIME | Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid

2020-03-08T21: 54: 51.220Z

90 mins + 4: Vinicius over the bar.. this is almost over!

2020-03-08T21: 50: 57.620Z

90 mins + 1: Five minutes of added time…

2020-03-08T21: 50: 42.730Z

90 mins: Corner to Madrid, Casemiro heads over the bar…

2020-03-08T21: 50: 11.096Z

87 mins: Madrid throwing everything at this now and have appealed for a penalty themselves against Sidnei for handball. Nothing…

2020-03-08T21: 47: 28.330Z

85 mins: And now Betis think they should have a penalty as Ramos puts a hand on Loren Moron in the area. Not given. Home fans furious…

2020-03-08T21: 45: 32.766Z

GOAL83 mins: Cristian Tello, formerly of Barcelona, with a goal which could help his former club to regain LaLiga. The substitute rolls a low shot past Courtois to make it 2-1!

GOAL!

2020-03-08T21: 43: 38.940Z

GOAL | Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid | Cristian Tello 82′

2020-03-08T21: 41: 47.953Z

81 mins: Madrid clear, but Betis win it back and attack down the left. Tello gets to the byline and cuts back, but Ramos is there to make a key block…

2020-03-08T21: 41: 09.090Z

80 mins: Betis win a fee-kick some 40 yards out…

SUBS

2020-03-08T21: 40: 15.020Z

79 mins: Fede Valverde on for Modric as Zidane throws the dice for the final time…

SUBS

2020-03-08T21: 38: 12.643Z

77 mins: A change for Betis as Alfonso Pedraza replaces Alex Moreno. A few minutes earlier, Edgar Gonzalez had made way for Guido Rodriguez…

2020-03-08T21: 36: 45.683Z

76 mins: Betis go on a quick break. Fekir feeds Canales and he cuts back from the byline for Guardado on the edge of the box. The Mexican hits a sweet volley, which flies just over. Superb effort!

2020-03-08T21: 35: 17.050Z

75 mins: Modric chips the ball into the area, but it’s headed clear. Los Blancos back on the attack, though…

2020-03-08T21: 34: 45.953Z

74 mins: Madrid have a free-kick some 40 yards out…

2020-03-08T21: 32: 09.853Z

71 mins: Madrid close! Modric hits a cracker which is parried by Robles and Mendy then crashes a shot against the bar with his right foot…

2020-03-08T21: 30: 32.283Z

70 mins: Lucas chips a cross into the area from the right, but it’s poor and is easily cleared. Madrid win it back again and build from deep…

SUBS

2020-03-08T21: 29: 13.006Z

69 mins: Interesting change from Zidane now as Kroos comes off and is replaced by Mariano…

2020-03-08T21: 27: 59.600Z

67 mins: Betis win a free-kick on the left. It comes back out for a throw and then a pass from Tello goes out of play…

SUBS

2020-03-08T21: 27: 02.193Z

66 mins: Joaquin off to big applause, despite his miss, as he is replaced by Cristian Tello…

Real Betis XI: Robles, Emerson, Bartra, Sidnei, Alex Moreno, Edgar, Guardado, Canales, Joaquin, Fekir, Loren

Subs: Martin, Mandi, Pedraza, Guido, Alena, Tello, Iglesias

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Militao, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Lucas Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius

Subs: Areola, Bale, Valverde, James, Mendy, Mariano, Rodrygo