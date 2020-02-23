🔥Real Madrid stunned by late Levante show as Eden Hazard limps off with injury ahead of Man City tie🔥

Eden Hazard went off injured as Real Madrid suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Levante in LaLiga on Saturday night.

Coach Zinedine Zidane handed the Belgian his second straight start after an ankle injury and the former Chelsea attacker was bright in the first half.

The 29-year-old was at the heart of most of Los Blancos’ best play, but Zidane’s side struggled to create chances.

Karim Benzema missed perhaps the best one after just 10 minutes, when he shot straight at Aitor Fernandez from inside the box with only the Levante goalkeeper to beat.

Luka Modric saw a fierce effort pushed wide by Aitor late in the half and Marcelo, in the team because Ferland Mendy was just one booking from a ban which would have seen him miss next weekend’s Clasico, fired a shot high and wide.

Hazard raced away on a quick break in the second half, but his shot lacked power and Aitor saved with his legs.

The Belgian then began to limp and was eventually replaced by Vinicius Junior with a quarter of the match left, an ominous sign ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Manchester City and Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona.

And things soon got worse for Real as Jose Luis Morales raced onto a ball down the left and surprised Thibaut Courtois with a powerful drive on the bounce which beat the Belgian at his near post.

Morales was substituted to an ovation moments later and Levante held on for a big win which sees Madrid stay two points behind Barcelona at the top of LaLiga after 25 rounds of matches.

FULL TIME | Levante 1-0 Real Madrid

90 mins + 4: Ramos directs a header on goal, but Aitor saves comfortably…

90 mins + 1: Into four minutes of added time…

89 mins: Madrid attacking, but time is running out…

86 mins: Corner to Levante on the right, Madrid clear…

83 mins: Vinicius gets a low ball in from the byline on the left, but Benzema cannot direct a shot on target under pressure from a Levante defender six yards out…

82 mins: Madrid make their last change as Fede Valverde comes on for Luka Modric…

81 mins: Morales goes off to an ovation moments later and is replaced by Pablo Martinez…

GOAL 80 mins: Levante take the lead! Long ball down the left for Morales to chase, he lets it bounce and hits a fierce shot which surprises Courtois at his near post and flies into the top corner. Great goal!

GOAL | Levante 1-0 Real Madrid | Jose Luis Morales 79′

78 mins: Marcelo wins a corner on the left, but it’s headed away and Levante complete the clearance down their left…

77 mins: Lucas crosses from the right, but it’s straight into the arms of Aitor…

76 mins: Madrid deal with it, albeit unconvincingly, and have it back after Carvajal is fouled…

75 mins: Levante win a corner on the right…

73 mins: Another change for Madrid as Lucas Vazquez comes on for Isco…

72 mins: This time, though, the Brazilian is booked…

71 mins: Now Levante have a player down hurt following a challenge by Casemiro, who is again proclaiming his innocence to the referee…

69 mins: Hazard going off with a bad limp is not a good sign for Real Madrid ahead of a week in which they face huge games against Manchester City and Barcelona…

67 mins: A change for Madrid. Hazard has a problem and limps off, to be replaced by Vinicius Junior…

65 mins: Real Madrid deal with the set piece comfortably…

Levante XI: Aitor Fernandez; Miramon, Postigo, Tono, Bruno; Campana, Vukcevic; Morales, Roger, Bardhi; Mayoral.

Subs: Koke Vegas, Duarte, Sergio Leon, Clerc, Melero, Coke, Martinez.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Hazard.

Subs: Areola, Militao, Valverde, James, Lucas Vazquez, Mendy, Vinicius Jr.