🔥Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will face arrest if he goes out again, Serbia president says🔥

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has been warned he will face arrest if he goes out again in Serbia.

Jovic is in trouble in his homeland after he swapped self-isolation in Madrid for a night out in Belgrade and earned criticism from press and also politicians in Serbia.

The 22-year-old revealed he had tested negative for coronavirus in Madrid and travelled to Serbia with the permission of the club.

“My test came back negative in Madrid and that’s why I decided to travel to Serbia,” he said. “To help support our people and be close to my family, with permission from my club.

“I’m sorry to everyone if I have caused any harm or put anyone in danger. I hope that together we can overcome all this.”

Nevertheless, Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic warned the player that he will have to stay indoors from now on.

“If he leaves his apartment, he will be arrested,” Vucic said. “I think he regrets what he did, but I will make it clear to him that the lives of our people are more important than his millions.”

There was some good news for Jovic this week, though, as partner Sofia Milosevic announced on Friday that the pair are expecting a child.

“We would like to share with you our happy news, we are going to have a baby,” the model wrote on Instagram.