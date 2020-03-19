🔥Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic could face charges in Serbia after skipping self-isolation in Spain for a 'party in Belgrade'🔥

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has been criticised in Serbia and could face criminal charges in his homeland after leaving self-isolation in Spain to fly home for a party in Belgrade.

Madrid’s players have been in quarantine since last Thursday, when basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive for coronavirus, with LaLiga suspended the same day and a “state of alarm” declared by the Spanish government on Friday.

Despite the instructions to remain at home amid the threat posed by Covid-19, Jovic reportedly flew back for his girlfriend’s birthday party and could now be in trouble with the authorities in Serbia.

“We have negative examples of our football stars, who earn millions and ignore obligatory self-isolation when they return home,” Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said.

And the nation’s Minster of the Interior, Nebojsa Stefanovic, claims the striker could face criminal charges.

“We have written criminal reports against some famous sportsmen,” he said. “Those people will respond when the court decides the time is right.”

Local newspapers also criticised the 22-year-old. “Instead of self-isolating, he enjoyed himself all over Belgrade,” Blic wrote.

And Informer said: “Luka did something very stupid. He left quarantine in Madrid, with the club and, despite all the warnings, returned to Serbia.”