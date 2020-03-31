🔥Real Madrid star Rodrygo: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are my inspirations🔥

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are his inspiration and says Pele gave him his blessing to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 19-year-old attacker signed from Santos for €45 million last summer and has impressed in his debut campaign, with seven goals in 18 appearances so far for Los Blancos.

“Cristiano and Neymar are sources of inspiration, two players I am a great fan of,” the teenager told DAZN.

“Pele, Neymar and Robinho (who all played at Santos) signify a lot for me and for my favourite team as well, which is Santos.

“Neymar was the one I followed the most, but thanks to God I have had the opportunity to meet them all.

El Calsico rivals Neymar and Ronaldo back in 2016 (AFP via Getty Images)

“Even before I came to Madrid, I went to Pele’s house and I received his blessing before I left.”

On playing for Los Blancos, he said: “Real Madrid is like Vila Belmiro (Santos’ stadium), a dream for me. A dream come true. Anyone who knows me, knows that. My big dream was to play here. I always watched the matches.”

The Brazilian was also full of praise for Zinedine Zidane and says the Madrid coach has played an important part in his transition to the first team since arriving last summer.

“I have a really good relationship with him,” he said. “He has received me really well.

“He knew the right moment to put me on the pitch and how to prepare me for that.

“He helps me, he gives me advice and he tells me where and how to improve. He also highlights what I’m doing well.”