🔥Real Madrid star Eden Hazard to undergo ankle surgery in Dallas🔥

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard will undergo ankle surgery in Dallas this week.

The Belgian missed three months of action after picking up the original injury in November last year and was expected to be out for a further two following a recurrence of the problem in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Levante.

Madrid considered conservative treatment once again to cure the issue, but have opted for an operation after an internal debate at the club in the hope of resolving the matter once and for all.

Hazard has been pencilled in for surgery on Thursday, according to reports in Spain, and will be accompanied on the trip to Dallas by the head of Real Madrid’s medical services, Niko Mihic.

The 29-year-old, who also missed the start of the season through injury, has featured in only 15 competitive matches so far for Los Blancos and scored just one goal since his €100million summer move from Chelsea.