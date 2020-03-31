🔥Real Madrid president Florentino Perez set to face election challenge from Vicente Boluda🔥

Real Madrid’s former interim president Vicente Boluda says he is ready to stand against Florentino Perez in the next elections.

Boluda took charge in the 2008-09 season following the resignation of former president Ramon Calderon and was in the top job until Perez returned unchallenged for a second spell in the summer of 2009.

“Florentino’s administration has been amazing,” the businessman told Radio MARCA. “If I say it has been bad, people will call me crazy, but I would like to be president of Real Madrid again.”

And he added: “I’m still thinking of standing in the elections.”

There is currently no fixed date for any elections and Perez, who has not faced a rival since he came back in 2009, can call for a vote any time he chooses.

The strict regulations passed by Perez mean only a very select group of people are eligible to stand, with one of the conditions being the need to put up a bank guarantee for 15 per cent of the club’s annual spending budget.

