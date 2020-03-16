🔥Real Madrid players urge fans to cooperate with shutdown after Spain declares 'state of alarm'🔥

Real Madrid’s players continue to train from home amid a two-week lockdown in Spain due to coronavirus.

A member of Los Blancos’ basketball squad tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and the club announced that their players had been placed into quarantine.

Later in the day, all LaLiga games were suspended for at least the next two weeks, starting with Madrid’s clash at home to Eibar on Friday, which had been due to take place behind closed doors.

Also on Friday, the Spanish government declared a “state of alarm” and the country is now in a two-week shutdown during which all bars, cafes and restaurants are closed.

Citizens are expected to stay at home during this time and only leave the house to carry out work duties, to buy essentials or to receive medical care.

Madrid posted a video on Sunday urging fans to follow the advice of the authorities and remain at home.

“As our beloved Alfredo Di Stefano used to say, no player is as good as all the players together,” captain Sergio Ramos said.

“Now the same thing applies. We are all a team. We all have to pitch in. It’s really easy. Stay home.”

Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Raphael also appeared in the video, along with members of Madrid’s basketball team.

Real’s players are following tailored training programmes at home and it is unclear when the squad will be able to return to work as normal at Valdebebas.

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

Madrid had been scheduled to travel to Manchester this Monday for their Champions League last-16 second leg against City on Tuesday, but UEFA announced on Friday that all this week’s action has been called off amid the coronavirus concerns.

Spain’s capital is the worst-affected place for coronavirus in the country, with 3,544 cases recorded as of Sunday – close to half of the nation’s total.