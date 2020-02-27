🔥Real Madrid player ratings: Sergio Ramos sees red yet again but Vinicius Jr impresses against Man City🔥

Real Madrid imploded in the final stages to leave their Champions League campaign on the brink as Manchester City scored twice in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Ben Hayward was at Santiago Bernabeu to run the rule over Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Thibaut Courtois 5

Made a vital parry from Gabriel Jesus when the Brazilian looked certain to score. Produced a more routine stop from Bernardo Silva later on. Chested a ball to himself outside the area and then had to dive on it in unorthodox fashion after 55 minutes. Punched a shot from Mahrez moments later and got down low to his right to deny the Algerian moments later. Might have done better with Jesus’ header for the equaliser and went the wrong way for the penalty.

Dani Carvajal 5

Got across well to make an important block in the first minute. Cut out a Mendy cross after 10 minutes. Later hit an attempted through-ball straight at Mendy. Erratic in attack and gave the ball away too often. Conceded the penalty when he brought down Sterling late on.

(REUTERS)

Raphael Varane 6

Was quick to cover after Gabriel Jesus had stolen the ball from Carvajal early on. Had a shot after 15 minutes but it was way over. Turned coolly under pressure from De Bruyne after 35 minutes and was comfortable for the most part. Hit another effort high in the second half.

Sergio Ramos 4

Made a poor clearance early on when Carvajal came across to cover. Then almost scuffed a shot into his own net in first-half added time, but Casemiro and Valverde got it away. Hooked a deflected shot over the bar after 71 minutes. Was pushed in the back by Jesus for the City leveller and sent off for a foul on the same player minutes later. Out of the last-16 return for a second year running.

Ferland Mendy 5

Decent link-up play on the left with Vinicius Junio. Produced a great cross for Benzema on 30 which almost set up a goal, crowded out Mahrez late in the half, but struggled to cope with the Algerian in the second.

(REUTERS)

Luka Modric 6

Pushed high up on the right of the attack and dropped deep to keep the possession ticking over and worked hard. Booked and was substituted late on. Not really his night.

Casemiro 5

Had a wild shot over the bar following a good break after 31 minutes. Blocked a Ramos mishit on his line in added time at end of first half. His reckless back-heel let in City for a dangerous counter and Mahrez curled just wide in the second half. Way below his best.

Federico Valverde 7

Good running in midfield. Made several key interceptions. Was clattered in a 50-50 challenge late in the first half. Cleared off the line in added time at the end of the first half. His cross to Benzema from the right went straight to Ederson. One of Madrid’s better players.

(AP)

Isco 6

Covered well for Carvajal when he went forward, linked up neatly for most of the evening, but was also slow in possession at times. Had a header saved by Ederson from a tight angle after 57 mins, but fired Real into the lead just before the hour with a cool finish. Lost the ball in a promising attack later on.

Karim Benzema 6

Carried the ball well forward well and won applause for winning it back a couple of times. Dropped to the channels and worked hard, but was unable to influence the game as he can on 100th Champions League appearance. Saw a header well saved by Ederson in the first half.

Vinicius Junior 8

The Brazilian was a constant threat down the left. Made one excellent run from deep when he was hauled down by Rodri on the break. Slipped when he looked to be in after Ederson saved from Benzema and then overran ball in 55th minute when he had got away on the left. Erratic at times, but stole the ball and set up Isco for the goal. Replaced by Bale with 16 minutes left.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Substitutes

Gareth Bale, 5: Replaced Vinicius with 16 minutes left. Ran onto a Mendy pass and shot within moments of coming on. Flicked on a header moments after that, but his time on the pitch coincided with City’s comeback. Unable to make an impact.

Lucas Vazquez: N/A

Luka Jovic: N/A