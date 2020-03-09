🔥Real Madrid news this week: Title no longer in Los Blancos' hands with Zidane facing dilemma at right-back🔥

Real Madrid return to work ahead of a crucial week with their hopes of winning a major trophy very much in the balance after Sunday night’s 2-1 defeat away to Real Betis in LaLiga.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were deservedly beaten at the Benito Villamarin as Cristian Tello hit a late winner for Betis and the result sees Los Blancos back behind Barcelona by two points, having overtaken their fierce rivals with last Sunday’s 2-0 win in the Clasico.

Midfielder Casemiro admitted the loss in Seville could end up costing Madrid the LaLiga title, while Zidane described it as his team’s ‘worst game of the season’.

Madrid have picked up just four points from a possible 12 in their last four fixtures and with 11 rounds of LaLiga remaining, the title is no longer in their hands.

Next up for Los Blancos in the league are back-to-back home games against Eibar next Friday and then Valencia the following weekend.

The Friday fixture gives Madrid time to prepare for another huge match: their Champions League last-16 second leg game away to Manchester City next week.

After losing the first match 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in February, Zidane’s side face an uphill task to turn the tie around and will be without captain Sergio Ramos through suspension at the Etihad next Tuesday.

Madrid’s captain said after the Clasico that he would push for Real to appeal his red card in the first leg, but that now seems unlikely and Zidane will hope right-back Dani Carvajal makes a quick recovery from illness to allow Eder Militao to play at centre-back against City.

Militao featured at right-back against Betis and lost the ball 22 times in a disastrous display which highlights a problem in that position, with Nacho also out and Alvaro Odriozola loaned to Bayern Munich in January.

Eden Hazard is expected to miss the rest of the campaign after undergoing surgery for his ankle injury in Dallas last Thursday, while Marco Asensio is still sidelined from the anterior cruciate ligament rupture he sustained in pre-season.