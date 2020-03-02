🔥Real Madrid news this week: Sergio Ramos hits back at Gerard Pique following Clasico win🔥

Sergio Ramos responded to Gerard Pique’s claims that Barcelona were beaten by ‘one of the worst Real Madrid’ teams he has faced by saying he would be happy to ‘play like that and win’ every Clasico.

The two defenders, central-defensive partners for several years in the Spanish national team, were the only players who spoke in the mixed zone after Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Pique was out first and the Catalan said he was particularly frustrated because he believed Real’s first-half performance was ‘one of the worst’ he had seen at the Bernabeu in his time as a Barca player.

Ramos came out next and the Real captain was asked about Pique’s words.

In Pictures | El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Barcelona | 01/03/2020

“Everyone’s opinion is respectable,” he said. “I would be happy to win every Clasico playing a first half as bad as he says it was.

“The plan was different. In the first half, we let them have the ball and in the second, we decided to go forward. They were not as fresh and we started to create chances.”

And, hinting that Madrid could have won by a greater margin, he added: “If we had been a bit sharper…”

The win saw Madrid return to the top of LaLiga by a single point from Barca with 12 rounds remaining.

Asked if Real are now favourites to win the title, Ramos said: “I don’t like that word. That’s for others. LaLiga was always going to be long, even if we had lost.

“We have recovered the lead and we will take it one game at a time until the end. Let’s see who holds up.”

Coach Zinedine Zidane was happy with the victory after a difficult week, with Madrid having lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“We deserved our win for everything we did, in defence and attack,” he said. “The first half was even. Our pressing up the pitch was not perfect. In the second half we were better with our pressing, in the opposition half.

“They don’t like not having the ball. These are three important points. It was a difficult week and we had the opportunity to change that.”

Madrid are in action away to Real Betis next weekend, with Barcelona at home to Real Sociedad in the 27th round of matches.