🔥Real Madrid news this week: Eden Hazard steps up his recovery from ankle injury🔥

Eden Hazard will step up his recovery from an ankle injury this week and could finally return to action in Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash at home to struggling Celta Vigo next Sunday.

The Belgian attacker has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in late November and was initially expected to be out for around 10 days.

But further tests revealed the problem to be more serious and the 29-year-old has missed Los Blancos’ last 16 games in all competitions, including the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia in January.

“He’s going to need this week, which will be a long one,” coach Zinedine Zidane said on Sunday. “We’ll see him next weekend, I hope.”

Madrid have no midweek match after they were knocked out by Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday and Zidane has given his players two days off after Sunday’s 4-1 win away to Osasuna in LaLiga.

Gareth Bale returned to the starting line-up at El Sadar, having been left out of the last four match day squads by Zidane, but the Welsh winger was substituted with 19 minutes left after a disappointing display and his replacement, Lucas Vazquez, scored late on in the 4-1 win.

Isco, Sergio Ramos and substitute Luka Jovic scored the other goals in Real’s victory, which sees Los Blancos stay three points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table after 23 rounds of matches