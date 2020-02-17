🔥Real Madrid news this week: Eden Hazard looking sharp ahead of two mammoth ties at Santiago Bernabeu🔥

Eden Hazard says he felt good on his return to action for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Sunday night.

The Belgian attacker sustained an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw at home to Paris Saint-Germain in late November and missed 16 games in all competitions for Los Blancos.

He was back in the line-up on Sunday and won a penalty in an impressive display, before going off after 73 minutes.

“I felt good,” he told Movistar after the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. “The first 10 minutes, I was a bit tired, but I felt better as the game wore on.”

After Hazard went off, Madrid ended up conceding a late goal and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Celta.

“I’m happy with my performance, but not with the result,” the 29-year-old said. “I hope we can improve in the next games.

“There is a long way to go in LaLiga and we will fight until the end.”

Madrid are now just a point clear of Barcelona at the top of the table after 24 rounds of the competition.

“We’re working well and all together, we’re going to win a lot of matches,” the Belgian added.

Coach Zinezine Zidane was also heartened by the return of the former Chelsea attacker.

“We’re very happy with his match,” he said. “He played very well for 70 minutes. We know what he can bring.

“We have worked very well with him to have him back. He earned the penalty. I’m very happy for him.

“Now we have to keep working to prepare the next games, because what lies ahead will be even more difficult.”

Big fixtures ahead for Zidane (REUTERS)

Zidane’s side travel to Levante in LaLiga next Saturday, ahead of two huge matches at the Santiago Bernabeu: a meeting with Manchester City in the first leg of the teams’ Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday and then the visit of Barcelona in a Clasico clash in the league the following Sunday.