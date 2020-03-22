🔥Real Madrid legends pay tribute to Lorenzo Sanz after former club president dies of coronavirus aged 76🔥

A number of Real Madrid legends have paid tribute to the club’s former president Lorenzo Sanz, who passed away on Saturday after contracting coronavirus.

The 76-year-old, who was in charge at Real between 1995 and 2000, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after suffering fever for eight days and his family announced his death on Saturday.

“It’s a very sad day for madridismo,” captain Sergio Ramos wrote on Twitter. “Lorenzo Sanz connected yesterday and today with two numbers for history: 7 and 8 (in reference to the club’s seventh and eighth European Cups, in 1998 and 2000).

“His death is even sadder in these difficult days we find ourselves in. My deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace.”

Former Madrid skipper Raul, who played in the 1998 and 2000 teams, posted a picture of himself alongside Sanz, holding up the Champions League trophy.

“Rest in peace, president. We’ll never forget you,” he wrote.

Goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who started the 2000 final against Valencia, tweeted: “RIP President. An enormous hug to your family and friends in these such difficult moments. And a special thought for those who have also left us because of this fatal virus. A lot of strength to everyone.”

Also on Twitter, Roberto Carlos said: “I only have words of gratitude for everything you did. Rest in peace, president.”

On Instagram, former Madrid left-back Michel Salgado wrote a long post paying tribute to Sanz, who was also his father-in-law.

“No madridista will ever forget you,” he wrote, adding: “I am proud to have been your son-in-law and also your player, even though chronologically it was the other way around.”