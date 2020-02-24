🔥Real Madrid keeping tabs on Alexander Sorloth with striker having now scored as many goals as Crystal Palace🔥

Alexander Sorloth was linked with Real Madrid last week and he has now scored as many goals in Turkey as Crystal Palace have managed in the Premier League this season.

The Norway striker is enjoying a red-hot season in front of goal on loan at Trabzonspor and has scored 24 times in all competitions after he netted a brace in a 2-2 draw at Besiktas on Saturday.

That is the same number as the whole Palace team have managed in the Premier League.

While Palace continue to struggle for firepower under Roy Hodgson, Sorloth’s stock continues to rise in Turkey.

The 24-year-old struggled badly in his first year at Palace after a £9million switch from Danish side FC Midtjylland in January 2018, scoring just one goal in the League Cup in 20 appearances in all competitions before he was loaned out to Gent last January.

Sorloth was loaned out again last summer and his value has soared at Trabzonspor.

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on him. He still has two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park but it remains to be seen if he will return to Palace in the summer.