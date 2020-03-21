🔥Real Madrid have asked players to be mentally strong amid coronavirus shutdown, says Brahim Diaz🔥

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz says the club has asked the players to be ‘mentally strong’ amid the coronavirus shutdown in Spain.

Los Blancos have been training at home since a member of their basketball team, Trey Thompkins, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12, with LaLiga suspended straight afterwards and a “state of alarm” called by the Spanish government the following day.

“The club have asked us to keep training, to keep preparing physically and for us to be mentally strong,” the former Manchester City player told the Sports&Life&Home podcast.

“They hope there is a quick solution. We have an individual working plan, which includes a variety of things.”

And on his daily routine since the shutdown, the 20-year-old said: “It’s training, being with my family and my free time, which nobody can take away.

“I play Fortnite and I’ve basically become a pro because I have never played as much.”