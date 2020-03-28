🔥Real Madrid halt Santiago Bernabeu renovations as Spain announces stricter coronavirus shutdown measures🔥

Renovation works on Real Madrid’s new Santiago Bernabeu will be halted until April 9 following the Spanish government announced stricter measures to combat the coronavirus crisis on Saturday.

Figures on Saturday revealed there were 72,248 tested positive for Covid-19 in Spain and 5,690 deaths because the numbers continue steadily to rise at an alarming rate regardless of the shutdown for days gone by fourteen days.

In a press conference, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez announced that workers undertaking non-essential jobs will undoubtedly be obliged to remain in the home until April 9, with hours to consist when they go back to their posts from then on.

Which means Real Madrid will undoubtedly be forced to avoid renovations with their stadium, which have been ongoing because the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Bernabeu will remain open, though, after Madrid found an agreement with the federal government to utilize the stadium as a centre for medical supplies and storage to greatly help ease the responsibility on hospitals and clinics.

LaLiga continues to be suspended until further notice, having been postponed for 14 days following a Real Madrid basketball player initially, Trey Thompkins, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12.