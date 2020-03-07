🔥Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane not ruling out Eden Hazard return this season🔥

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has not ruled out a return to action for Eden Hazard this season after the Belgian underwent ankle surgery on Thursday.

Hazard suffered a recurrence of the ankle injury which saw him sidelined for three months earlier this term on only his second game back and flew to Dallas for an operation this week.

The 29-year-old is now expected to be out for a further two months at least, but Zidane is optimistic he may feature again in 2019-20.

“I spoke to him after the injury and after the operation,” the Frenchman said in a press conference on Saturday ahead of this weekend’s LaLiga game away to Real Betis.

“He’s fine. He was really down after the injury, but he’s in better spirits now because the procedure went really well.

“Let’s hope he is back with us soon, although I don’t know if he will return before the season ends. It’s possible.”

Asked whether Vinicius Junior had moved ahead of Gareth Bale in the pecking order at Real after his important goal in last Sunday’s Clasico win at Camp Nou, Zidane said: “Nobody is ahead of anybody.

“I tell my players they are all important and that they have to be ready. The players all help us. They always want to play and I’m here to make decisions.”​