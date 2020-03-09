🔥Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane blasts 'worst performance of the season' as Los Blancos lose title ground🔥

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane could not hide his disappointment after watching Los Blancos lose 2-1 to Real Betis on Sunday and claimed the performance had been their worst of the season.

Zidane’s side were beaten by a single goal at the Benito Villamarin, but the margin could have been greater after Joaquin missed an open goal and Sergio Ramos was fortunate to avoid conceding a late penalty.

“We lacked everything today,” the Frenchman said afterwards. “It’s our worst game of the season. We lacked energy, play, possession, aggressiveness…

“It’s a bad day and it can happen. I’m the one responsible. We can’t go crazy, but we can’t be happy either.”

Madrid gave away the ball countless times and created very few chances, only getting back into the match before the break through a Karim Benzema penalty.

“We started the game badly,” Zidane said. “You can start badly, but then you have 45 minutes to change that and we couldn’t. There’s no explanation. It’s not one thing in particular.”

Real returned to the top of LaLiga after beating Barca in El Clasico last Sunday, but this loss leaves Los Blancos two points behind the Blaugrana with 11 rounds remaining.

Beaten: Real Madrid are now two points back in the race for the Liga crown (AFP via Getty Images)

“We are going to carry on working,” the coach said. “There are solutions. Up until now, we have had a good season. There are good things and bad things and we have to move forward.

“We didn’t deserve to win. It was poor and we have to analyse everything.”